FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Tom Sandy believes the club will hold onto Harry Cornick beyond the summer transfer window, despite rarely starting under Nigel Pearson or Liam Manning last season.

The 29-year-old joined the Robins during the 2023 January transfer window from Luton Town, but has struggled for consistent game time in the last 18 months.

Cornick has made 56 appearances in the Championship for City, but only 15 of those have come as starts.

The versatile attacker still has a contract with the second tier side until 2026, but his lack of regular game-time, along with the addition of attacking trio Sinclair Armstrong, Fally Mayulu and Yu Hirakawa has led to questions over his future at Ashton Gate.

Harry Cornick - Bristol City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 17 (8) 1 (1) 2023-24 39 (7) 2 (1)

Bristol City view issued on Harry Cornick's future

Football League World's Robins fan pundit Sandy has predicted that Cornick is more likely to remain with Bristol City than depart, despite a potential further decline in game time.

It is felt that a departure would have been organised by now if he was going to leave, whilst also suggesting the striker is a great presence to have around the dressing room even if he’s not a key part of the squad.

“The thing with Harry Cornick is I don’t think he has lived up to what he would’ve wanted from moving to Bristol City, and I think he hasn’t really hit the standards that we would’ve wanted him to as well,” Sandy told Football League World.

“He seems a brilliant character to have in and around the squad, and that’s why I think he’ll stay because if we would’ve moved him on it would’ve happened earlier in the transfer window.

“I think now that we’ve had pre-season, he’s in the setup and, unless someone comes in with an offer, I don’t think we’ll move on, I think he’ll stay with the squad.

“He’s a brilliant character, it’s understated how important team cohesion is and having a team player like that who will glue a team together.

“I think that’s why Manning likes to have him in the squad.

“Obviously, we’ve brought in a lot of wide players this season, and that’s sort of Harry’s favoured position, so I can see him getting less game time, just a couple of appearances off the bench.

“I don’t see him starting many games, unless injuries creep in.

“We’ve obviously got Yu [Hirakawa], who just got injured on international break, so that’s not fantastic.

“But yeah, I think we’ll keep him in the fold.”

Bristol City's 2024 summer business

Bristol City finished 11th in the Championship table last season, 11 points adrift of the play-off place.

Manning will be hoping that the club’s summer additions will help bridge the gap to the top teams.

Mayulu, Armstrong and Hirakawa have signed from Rapid Vienna, QPR and Machida Zelvia respectively to bolster the attacking unit in different areas.

The Robins have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfer deals before the window shuts for the rest of the calendar year.

Harry Cornick departure should be considered by Bristol City for the right offer

Cornick hit 12 league goals for Luton in the 2021-22 campaign as the Hatters earned a play-off place, showing that he has pedigree at the level.

Bristol City would’ve been hoping that the forward could hit those heights at Ashton Gate, but he has so far contributed just three goals and two assists in the Championship.

It is no surprise that Manning has looked to bolster City's attacking options, which means Cornick has likely fallen further down the pecking order of the first team squad.

If a good offer arrives this summer, then that will surely be seriously considered, but they may avoid pushing for a sale as he can still provide some much-needed depth for the campaign ahead.