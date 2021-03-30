Bristol City handed potential injury boost as attention turns to Stoke City clash

Bristol City have been handed a potential boost ahead of the Easter weekend’s double-header.

The Robins are currently sitting in 14th place in the table but will be hoping that a run of good results could see them push into the top half of the table.

Good Friday sees City take on Stoke City at Ashton Gate – a match that Nigel Pearson will be determined to take three points from.

Thankfully it seems that the club could have Tommy Rowe back in contention.

The versatile player hasn’t featured for the club since the end of January but could be closing in on a first team return as he looks to get a run of matches under his belt before the end of the season.

That news came to light after speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, with Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor sharing the update on social media.

Tommy Rowe tells BBC Radio Bristol that he's in contention to play on Friday against Stoke City after several intense in-house games – if his manager agrees. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 29, 2021

Writing on Twitter, MacGregor said: “Tommy Rowe tells BBC Radio Bristol that he’s in contention to play on Friday against Stoke City after several intense in-house games – if his manager agrees.”

The verdict

This is good news for Bristol City.

Tommy Rowe has been a big miss for the Robins during the last two months and so to have him back is a big boost.

Of course there’s not a huge amount for Nigel Pearson’s side to play for but it certainly bodes well to get him back in action before the end of the season.