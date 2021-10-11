Bristol City handed boost with key figure set for training return

Bristol City get back to Sky Bet Championship action this weekend against AFC Bournemouth at Ashton Gate and will be looking to make a statement win.

Their home form, as has been widely documented, has been poor of late but if they can turn it around against the Cherries that would really show they are contenders up near the sharp end of the table.

Nigel Pearson will be involved, too, with an update being given on his recovery from covid, with it sounding as though he is close to making a return to involvement on the training ground this week.

This update comes from Gregor MacGregor on Twitter:

Good news on Nigel Pearson: he is doing better and is due back to take charge of training tomorrow, after the final stages of recovery from covid. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) October 11, 2021

The Verdict

This is good news for a couple of reasons.

Obviously, it’s nice to hear that the manager has made a recovery and will be back to the day job this week and it’s also good for the Robins as they get their manager back in amongst it ahead of a couple of crucial games after the international break.

Bournemouth and then Nottingham Forest face the Robins in the coming games and it’s a good chance for City to show what they are all about this season if they can get two wins on the board.

22 questions about Bristol City away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 1. What colour is City's current away kit? Purple and Lime Yellow Black White