Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City News

Bristol City handed boost with key figure set for training return

Published

10 mins ago

on

Bristol City get back to Sky Bet Championship action this weekend against AFC Bournemouth at Ashton Gate and will be looking to make a statement win.

Their home form, as has been widely documented, has been poor of late but if they can turn it around against the Cherries that would really show they are contenders up near the sharp end of the table.

Nigel Pearson will be involved, too, with an update being given on his recovery from covid, with it sounding as though he is close to making a return to involvement on the training ground this week.

This update comes from Gregor MacGregor on Twitter:

The Verdict

This is good news for a couple of reasons.

Obviously, it’s nice to hear that the manager has made a recovery and will be back to the day job this week and it’s also good for the Robins as they get their manager back in amongst it ahead of a couple of crucial games after the international break.

Bournemouth and then Nottingham Forest face the Robins in the coming games and it’s a good chance for City to show what they are all about this season if they can get two wins on the board.

22 questions about Bristol City away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22

1. What colour is City's current away kit?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Bristol City handed boost with key figure set for training return

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: