Bristol City handed boost in latest transfer pursuit

One of Bristol City’s targets this summer is goalkeeper Stefan Bajic who is now a free agent after leaving Pau.

The 20-year-old had been offered a contract extension at the end of the season but turned it down to find a new opportunity.

Having one of their targets available on a free transfer was already good news for the Robins but they’ve now received a further boost in their pursuit of the player, as French outlet RMC have reported that the player is now looking for a move abroad.

Furthermore. it was recently reported by RMC journalist Loic Tanzi that the goalkeeper was in line to join City on a three-year deal.

Nigel Pearson’s side do face competition for this transfer though with an unnamed Belgian side also said to be interested in the player.

Since joining Pau midway through last season, the 20-year-old made 15 appearances and kept two clean sheets and with one France U21 cap to his name so far, he will be hoping he can find some regular football and add to his current appearances.

Literally 99% of Bristol City fans should be scoring 28/28 on this Robins quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE BRISTOL CITY FOUNDED? 1894 1899 1904 1909

The Verdict:

You can understand why Bristol City are keen on bringing the young goalkeeper to Ashton Gate and he does hold hope for a player who’s potential can develop, so the fact he wants to move abroad is a boost for the Robins.

However, you have got to question whether he would get enough game time at the club to convince him it’s worth joining especially when he has another option on the table.

Saying that, it could be a well calculated longer term move.

As it stands, the only experienced goalkeeper at the club is Daniel Bentley but he only has a year left on his contract at the club.

Talks over a new contract with him have been taking place but his future is still unknown so having more young goalkeepers at the club with potential could create some strong competition for the spot.