Bristol City forward linked with Ashton Gate departure

Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou is a summer transfer target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce according to Fotospor.

The striker’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll reach the end of his deal at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City this season, and has chipped in with 12 goals for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Robins are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and are only one point adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, due to off-the-field events, competitive action has been called to a halt, although players have since returned to training, with Championship fixtures set to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

Diedhiou’s game time could be limited when it does return, with Benik Afobe returning to full training after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Nahki Wells has been a regular for Bristol City since he arrived in the January transfer window, which will only push Diedhiou further down the pecking order.

It is also claimed that the Robins have had on-off contract talks with Diedhiou over a new deal, although Fenerbahce’s interest in his services are likely to increase his wage demands on any potential new contract.

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if he stuck around heading into next season.

Nahki Wells has arrived at Ashton Gate on a permanent deal, and I can see the Robins trying to sign Benik Afobe permanently in the summer, so Diedhiou’s game time is going to be limited in the future.

He’s a good striker, but I’m not sure I’d be picking him in the starting XI over Wells, who has a proven record in the Championship.

I think it’s only a matter of time before Diedhiou departs in favour of a move to Fenerbahce, who have been long-term admirers of him.