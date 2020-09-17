Bristol City forward in contact with English clubs amid impasse in talks

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou’s potential move to French side Dijon has fallen through but he remains in contact with other English clubs, according to Get Football News France.

The 27-year-old was the Robins’ top scorer last season and scooped both their player of the year awards.

However, Diedhiou is in the final year of his contract and despite City having offered him new terms, is yet to agree to extend his stay in Bs3.

The Senegal international has been linked with a number of clubs this summer but recent reports have indicated Dijon were leading the way for the forward.

According to Get French Football News, Diedhiou’s potential move to the Ligue 1 club has now fallen through.

It is understood that the player was unable to agree terms over a provisional contract with Dijon.

The report claims that Diedhiou is still in contact with other clubs in England, as well as Turkish sides, and will not rule out running his current deal down at Ashton Gate and leaving as a free agent.

City signed the striker from SCO Angers in July 2017 and he has gone on to score 41 times in 126 appearances since.

The 27-year-old remains a big part of Dean Holden’s plans, having started the first two games of the season.

Are these 11 facts about the current Bristol City squad true or false?

1 of 11 Liam Walsh came through the Liverpool academy True False

The Verdict

On the surface, this looks like an encouraging update for the Robins and a boost concerning Diedhiou’s future.

Dijon have been touted as the leaders in the pursuit of the Senegal international recently and it appears their hopes of signing him may be over.

On the back of an impressive 2019/20 campaign, that’s fantastic news for City but you feel fans won’t be celebrating just yet.

It appears Diedhiou is still a little way away from committing fully to the club as he is in contact with other sides and willing to run down his contract.

Until he pens a new deal, I don’t think we can be sure he’s staying put.