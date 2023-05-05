Bristol City have aimed a subtle dig at Sunderland attacker Amad Diallo after Alex Scott was named the Robins' Player of the Season at last night's awards ceremony.

Among the other City players to pick up awards were Zak Vyner and Sam Bell - two other products of the club's academy.

Bristol City end of season awards

Vyner was named the Players' Player of the Season while Bell scooped the Bristol-born Player of the Season award but Scott was the biggest winner.

The 20-year-old won the Player of the Season and the Young Player of the Season award to cap off an outstanding 2022/23.

Scott has already been recognised for his achievements this term. In April, he was named in the EFL's Championship Team of the Season and won the Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Bristol City aim Sunderland, Amad Diallo dig

After adding to his collection again last night, City couldn't resist taking aim at Diallo, one of the players he beat out to win the Championship Young Player of the Season award.

The Manchester United loanee was clearly fuming after missing out last month and took to Twitter to voice his frustration - firing a shot at Scott in the process.

The tweet, and unfortunate spelling mistake, went viral and it seems the Robins haven't forgotten.

They posted a picture of Scott holding his two latest trophies with the same caption during last night's awards.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City this summer?

It's been a phenomenal season for City's rising star but there is already an acceptance among supporters that it could be his last at Ashton Gate.

The rest of English football has sat up and taken notice of the midfielder, who is being linked with a £25 million-plus move away from the Robins in the summer transfer window.

A long list of Premier League clubs are said to be keen, including Brighton, Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, while European teams have been touted with an interest as well.

Football League World understands that City are expecting plenty of interest but are keen to try to include a loan back clause in any deal that they do.

That would seem a fantastic bit of business and there does appear fresh hope that he could still be a Robins player next season after he suggested he was "looking forward to getting going again next season" last night.