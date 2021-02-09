Bristol City finally receive timely player boost on injury front

Steven Sessegnon is expected to make his return from injury for Bristol City Under-23s against Charlton this afternoon, according to Bristol Live.

Having been restricted to limited appearances for Fulham last season, the defender was sent out on loan to Ashton Gate for the entire campaign.

However, Sessegnon’s frustrations have continued this term, appearing just four times – the last of which coming against Swansea City back in October.

Following the hamstring problem the full-back sustained at Ashton Gate, Sessegnon returned to his parent club Fulham to receive treatment on the issue, but has since resumed his fitness, and is set to appear for the Robins’ Academy side against the Addicks later today.

It’ll be a huge boost for manager Dean Holden, whose been dealt a host of major injury blows throughout the campaign, but will be hoping to have Sessegnon back involved with the first-team squad in the coming weeks, providing he comes through the game at Optima Stadium unscathed.

The Verdict

It’s been a long time coming, but finally Holden has been given some positive news on the injury front.

His luck has simply been rotten since replacing Lee Johnson, with those problems derailing City’s top-six charge, but this is a step in the right direction.

Sessegnon is a talented boy, although his hamstring problem has prevented him from proving himself to both Holden and the Robins faithful, something he’ll now be hoping to do from now until the end of the season.