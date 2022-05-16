Bristol City finalise transfer swoop for 8-goal midfielder

Bristol City have completed the signing of Mark Sykes on a three-year contract.

Mark Sykes has joined #BristolCity on a three-year deal! ✍️ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 16, 2022

The right-sided midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season with Oxford United in League One, scoring eight goals and registering five assists for Karl Robinson’s side as they just missed out on a top six finish.

With his deal up in the summer, there were always doubts about where Sykes would be playing his football next season, and it’s been known for a few weeks that the Robins are keen.

And, his arrival at Ashton Gate was announced this evening, with the club revealing that Sykes has agreed terms until the summer of 2025.

Speaking to the club’s media, Sykes explained how a conversation with Nigel Pearson convinced him this was the right move.

“I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager, everything was positive. I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.”

The verdict

This seems like a very smart bit of business from Bristol City because it’s an area of the pitch that they need to strengthen and they’ve managed to get a good player on a free.

For Sykes, this is his big chance to make the step up to the Championship and you can tell from his comments that he is looking forward to the challenge.

So, this seems like a good deal to start the summer for the Robins, who need to identify more bargains given the financial position of the club.

