Bristol City figure shares Han-Noah Massengo update after club’s victory over Reading

Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has admitted that he is hoping that Han-Noah Massengo will be fit to play a part in the club’s clash with Swansea City on Sunday.

The midfielder picked up a hip injury during the first-half of the Robins’ showdown with Reading.

Unable to shake off this issue, Massengo was replaced by Joe Williams who went on to produce an encouraging display at Ashton Gate.

The Robins opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as Antoine Semenyo fired home after being teed up by Andreas Weimann.

An own-goal from Michael Morrison doubled the hosts’ advantage following the break.

Whilst John Swift did pull a goal back for Reading from the penalty-spot, the Robins demonstrated a great deal of resilience in the closing stages as they sealed all three points in-front of their own supporters.

As a result of this triumph, Nigel Pearson’s side moved up to 16th in the Championship standings.

After the clash, Fleming shared an update on Massengo.

Speaking to Bristol Live about the midfielder, Fleming said: “He smashed his hip off the ground, it wasn’t the tackle it was when he hit the ground.

“As a coach you’re just saying run it off.

“I haven’t got any degrees in physiotherapy or anything so I say just run it off but he’s such a good kid.

“He tried to run it but as soon as he looks over and says it’s gone then you’re not going to question the attitude or determination so hopefully it’s not too bad and that he’ll be available for Sunday, we hope.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Massengo has produced some encouraging displays for the Robins this season, it is hardly a surprise that Fleming is hoping that the midfielder will be able to make a swift recovery from his current issue.

In the 24 appearances that he has made in the Championship during the current campaign, the Frenchman has averaged 1.7 tackles and 27 passes per fixture (as per WhoScored).

If Massengo is forced to watch on from the sidelines this weekend, Williams could be handed another opportunity to impress.

The 25-year-old made two key passes, three interceptions and two clearances as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 against Reading.