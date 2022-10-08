Bristol City figure linked with Ashton Gate exit, current stance detailed

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould has been linked with leaving the Championship club to become CEO of the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Gould made his name in cricket, serving as Somerset’s CEO between 2005 and 2011 and then in the same role at Surrey from 2011 until 2021 when he moved to Ashton Gate.

But after a little more than a year at City, it seems he could be set to leave the Robins.

The Cricketer has reported that the 52-year-old is one of the names on a shortlist of candidates being considered as the ECB search for a new CEO.

Gould is thought to have a strong chance of getting the position should he want it – with a number of the other contenders now out of the running.

The City chief has a good relationship with ECB chair Richard Thompson as the two worked closely at Surrey and it is believed that Thompson has a preferred candidate for the role.

According to Bristol Live, there is no indication that Gould is unhappy in Bs3 and there is said to be a feeling that he is just getting started at the South West club.

The Verdict

Losing Gould now would be far from ideal for the Robins.

They’ve enjoyed a strong start to the season with clear progression being made under Nigel Pearson, who has been aided by the CEO’s off-field work over the past 12 months.

He seems to have a strong relationship with Pearson – with the two working to undo some of the mistakes made by the past regime.

The ECB CEO is one of the biggest jobs in English cricket and given he applied for it back in 2014, it would be no surprise if the 52-year-old’s head was turned by the opportunity.