Bristol City figure issues stark Premier League and Championship warning

Bristol City have been in the Championship for a good few seasons now and have become established as a regular second-tier side.

They have not quite been able to kick on and battle for promotion so far in their tenure back in the league yet though and now their CEO Richard Gould has told the Daily Mail that the ‘door is almost shut’ on teams wanting to go up to the Premier League.

Bristol City have done well in recent seasons and have been up towards the top end of the table without really challenging for an automatic promotion place and having missed out on a play-off spot too.

They have compiled a strong squad and have manager Nigel Pearson in place, who is well experienced in both EFL and Premier League football.

However, the club have never received a parachute payment – and it has left them in a completely different position to other sides in the league.

Now, the club’s CEO has spoken out about these payments to the Daily Mail and has claimed that it leaves a number of clubs – themselves included – in danger of being left behind and making the Premier League ‘a closed shop.’ He said: “The longer it goes on with these parachute payments that are out of kilter with the commercial reality of the Championship, the Premier League will just become a closed shop.

“The door is almost shut now. It’s probably three or four inches ajar and we’ve got our foot wedged in to try to make sure it doesn’t get shut permanently.

“Of the three clubs promoted, at least two have usually been relegated from the top flight relatively recently.

“That leaves everyone else effectively fighting for one spot. I hope the Premier League will recognise this is not a desirable position, as you’ll have fewer stories like Bournemouth or Huddersfield being promoted. They may cut off the pyramid over time and people will lose interest.”

Bristol City have so far fared well this season but with more and more teams coming down from the Premier League and receiving these payments, it means the gulf between them and other sides that have broken into the top tier could become bigger and bigger.

If that is the case, then it would mean that the sides that have continually managed to get into the Premier League should also find themselves using the funds upon relegation to break straight back into the top tier. If that was the case, it would mean similar teams constantly battling for the promotion spots. Bristol City though will be hoping that they can break that mould – and their CEO has already made his opinion clear on the future of these parachute payments.

The Verdict

The Championship is one of the best leagues in the world due to its unpredictability and the fact that anyone can beat anyone. It has made it entertaining and has kept fans interested across the years.

The parachute payments are no doubt though giving some sides more of an unfair advantage over others. If the playing field can be levelled, then it would give everyone a fair chance of reaching the Premier League – and that would certainly be better in the long run.