Bristol City figure attracting interest as takeover of EFL club edges closer

Ipswich Town’s potential new owners would like Mark Ashton to join the club once a deal goes through, but the Bristol City CEO is reluctant to leave right now.

It has been reported by The Athletic that a US consortium is about to complete a deal to buy the Tractor Boys for around £17.5m.

And, plenty of plans are already in place, with the report claiming that Paul Cook is set to replace Paul Lambert as the manager once everything is complete.

Interestingly, the update also states that they want Ashton to be the man to run the club on a day-to-day basis, which would be a similar role to the one he occupies now at Ashton Gate.

However, it’s said that Ashton doesn’t want to leave, particularly because the Robins have just appointed a new manager in Nigel Pearson, whilst they are also set to move into a new training ground.

Yet, the say Ashton’s stance is ‘for the time being’, although it’s unclear as to whether the chance to move will be around in the future.

The verdict

The potential new owners at Ipswich clearly have a lot of plans in place, and it’s interesting to see that they wanted Ashton.

That’s because the CEO isn’t at all popular with the Bristol City fans, which is understandable given some of the decisions made, but he is obviously appreciated by the US group.

The wording of the update suggests that whilst this won’t happen now, it’s something we shouldn’t rule out in the future.

