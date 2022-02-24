Bristol City fan pundit issues verdict on Han-Noah Massengo’s future amid Leicester and Southampton interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is a real possibility midfielder Han-Noah Massengo may leave Championship club Bristol City in the summer after being the subject of interest from elsewhere, according to FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead who delivered his prediction.

The 20-year-old has been a more regular figure for the Robins so far this term, making 27 league appearances and with this, being given the opportunity to shine in the second tier as one of the division’s most promising young players.

Arriving in an £8m deal from AS Monaco back in 2019, he is finally justifying why officials at Ashton Gate forked out such a sizeable fee on the then-teenager to bring him to England.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Southend United Gillingham Colchester United

However, Nigel Pearson’s men could be the victims of their own success with Massengo, with Premier League duo Leicester City and Southampton both monitoring his situation ahead of a potential transfer move in the summer according to Football Insider.

They may not be able to retain him this summer though despite his contract not running out until 2023, with City in serious danger of breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules and with that, potentially keen to show the governing body they have been financially sensible with this possible sale.

One Robins fan in FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Mead has taken this into consideration and has also taken a very level-headed approach to the next window in regards to sales.

Asked whether he believes the Frenchman will stay put in the summer, he said: “My heart says yes, my head says no.

“From all of our young players and when I say that I probably mean (Antoine) Semenyo, Massengo and (Alex) Scott, probably them three, there’s been interest from some top-class clubs in the Premier League or the top division of their county like Celtic.

“I think Southampton, Leicester, Watford and Brighton may have been interested in our young players.

“I’d like to think we’d be able to tie down most of them with contracts ahead of the summer – but honestly I do doubt it.

“With the financial difficulty we are in at the moment, losing hundreds of thousands of pounds per week, if someone comes in with a £15m+ bid for any of them, I’m sure the club would take it.

“I’d like to think we’d keep at least three of them, three of the four, but I do doubt it.

“I reckon about two or three of them will leave in the summer – but hopefully, everything is crossed is that we will be able to tie them all down and we’ll have them again for next season.

“Hopefully for a play-off push.”

The Verdict:

Now we seem to be entering the latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic’s worst effects, finances in football should hopefully start to pick up and this is why it would be a shame for City if Massengo was to leave in the summer.

However, with his contract expiring in 2023, it would make sense for the Robins to cash in on one of their most valuable assets in the summer if there are no promising signs that he will sign a new deal.

He may be a valuable first-teamer and would be a great asset to have once again next term – but not selling him in the summer may be one of the reasons why could breach financial rules in the future.

As Mead has pointed out, they have a few talented young players including the midfielder, Scott and Semenyo and there’s certainly no shortage of interest in the trio, so they could use the money generated from their potential sales to purchase other young players.

They can then sell these assets on for more money in the future, enabling the Robins to be sustainable for the long term.