Bristol City fan pundit admits he could see 31-year-old leaving Ashton Gate this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is now over two years since Bristol City secured the signature of Nahki Wells for a reported fee of £4 million pounds.

In his two years at Ashton Gate, Wells has made 92 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and assisting seven.

However, since November, the Bermudan international has struggled for regular starts for The Robins, limited to cameos off the bench by Nigel Pearson.

Due to his struggle for game time, we asked FLW’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead whether or not he thought Nahki Wells could be one of the names to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

“Yes – I do.” Ben told FLW.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Bristol City players retired or not?

1 of 22 Cole Skuse Yes No

“He’s hardly appeared at all this season.”

“We obviously brought him in a few seasons back for quite a big fee and the first few seasons he wasn’t bad – playing most games, but this season I’d be surprised if he’s had many minutes overall to be honest.”

“I remember he came on and scored against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium earlier on in the season, but apart from that, I can’t remember any time he’s actually come on and made an impact.”

“With him being on the bench most games at the moment with the likes of Martin, Benarous, Semenyo, Weimann, all ahead of him, I do think he’ll be one of the players leaving Bristol City this summer.”

The Verdict

After appearing fairly frequently for Bristol City earlier in the season, Nahki wells has not started a league match for The Robins since November.

He is clearly out of favour under Nigel Pearson and therefore it is highly likely the Bermudan will make a move when the transfer window opens this summer.

As pointed out by our fan pundit Ben, Wells faces a lot of competition at Bristol City currently and a move away would make sense if the striker is keen on starting football matches.

It’ll be interesting to see if Wells does leave Ashton Gate this summer.