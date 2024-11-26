This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bristol City dipped into the European transfer markets - much like they have done over the years since they returned to the Championship - this past summer with the acquisition of Fally Mayulu.

French forward Mayulu arrived in the West Country for a fee thought to be about £2.5 million, from Austrian side Rapid Wien. He made a fast start to life in England, scoring in his opening two league matches after coming off the bench both times.

However, he has yet to get on the scoresheet since, and has struggled for regular game-time after his extremely bright start.

With a contract signed until the summer of 2028, FLW's Bristol City fan pundit James Skinner appreciates it was always going to take Mayulu time to adapt to a new league and country.

The drop in form however since the opening games of the season has left some at Ashton Gate feeling underwhelmed - he has nonetheless feels patience is the key to success with their summer signing.

Fally Mayulu backed to develop into top Bristol City striker

In the Robins' opening game of the season against Hull City, Mayulu came off the bench after 64 minutes, replacing Sinclair Armstrong.

It took just 20 minutes for him to make his mark, scoring the game's opening goal and what looked like a late winner. However, a 90th-minute equaliser from the spot from Óscar Estupiñán rescued a point for the Tigers.

He was again brought on to change the game in the next match against Millwall around the hour mark and did just that when he drew the Robins level on 78 minutes, in a game they would go on to win 4-3.

Two goals in consecutive games left many feeling as though the club had unearthed a real talent from the continent.

Since the Millwall game, Mayulu has yet to play a full 90 minutes for the Robins. He came off the bench for a brief cameo in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley but has been an unused substitute six times in their Championship campaign so far this season.

It has been a learning curve so far for Mayulu at Ashton Gate, but Skinner has backed the Frenchman to eventually succeed and develop into a top quality striker for the Robins.

"He started the season extremely well," James told FLW. "After that, most - if not all - of the fans expected a lot from him but it just hasn't been working for him so far."

"I think there's certainly potential there, and I think he's taken a bit of time to settle into the English game and the EFL - it's not easy coming from a different country and making that adjustment.

"He's still learning, and I think there's more to come from him. I'm sure there is. We might not even see the best of him until next season!

"He's trying to do too much at the moment,

"There's been times when he's come on a substitute and he's been trying these flicks and tricks to a certain extent. But I think he just needs to go back to basics and do what made the club sign him.

"Rather than be involved in the build-up, he needs to become a bit more of an established finisher. I think he's got all the tools to be a very good striker and if we give him time, hopefully that will happen."

Bristol City fans may have to show patience with Fally Mayulu

Mayulu's fast start to the season may have done more harm to him than good in the long run.

Although, on the surface, it seemed as though he was immediately showing why the Robins invested in him, the fact he struggled to maintain his form only added pressure on him to perform.

Greater pressure added greater expectations, causing the conversation around Mayulu to spiral into a vicious circle of negativity.

However, it's obvious that if he is backed by his fans and given the confidence to play his way, things will work out eventually.

Everyone knows coal requires pressure to become a diamond, but it also requires a lot of time. The fact that Mayulu is contracted at Ashton Gate until 2028 means he has plenty of time to bed himself in.

Fans see the potential in him, but they now need to give him their confidence because good things come to those who wait.