Bristol City face battle to keep off-field figure as rival interest emerges

Forest Green Rovers are interested in appointing Bristol City’s Brian Tinnion as their new sporting director.

The League One strugglers have a vacancy to fill after Richard Hughes made the decision to leave for Portsmouth, and the process of identifying his replacement has already begun.

And, according to Bristol World reporter Gregor MacGregor, they want to speak to Tinnion about making the move.

The 54-year-old, who is a legend at Ashton Gate after his superb playing career, has managed the Robins previously, whilst he currently is the academy director and has played a key role in bringing through plenty of exciting talents in recent years, including Joe Bryan and Alex Scott among others.

However, the chance to move to a more senior role may appeal to Tinnion, although the report claims that it’s unclear on what his intentions are at the moment.

With the Robins having been in financial difficulty in terms of FFP over recent months, there has been an increased focus on the academy in terms of the planning for the future.

The verdict

This would obviously be a blow for Bristol City as Tinnion, first and foremost, is clearly doing a fantastic job in terms of developing youngsters and helping them improve.

As well as that, you never want to lose someone who has the connection he does with the Robins as it will obviously mean a lot to him to work for the club and you want people like that around.

But, this is a good opportunity and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.

