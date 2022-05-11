Bristol City eyeing up transfer reunion with 31-year-old

Bristol City are considering reuniting with experienced midfielder Marlon Pack this summer, according to the Bristol Post.

The 31-year-old has been released by the Robins’ Championship rivals Cardiff City this summer upon the expiration of his contract, having moved to the Bluebirds in 2019 from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

Pack was a long-serving figure at Ashton Gate, joining in their League One days from Cheltenham Town in 2013 for a £100,000 compensation fee.

In his six years at City, Pack made 282 appearances in all competitions for Robins and he was a major part of the side that won League One in 2014/15 and secured a return to the Championship for the south west club.

Since departing for South Wales, Pack has featured 107 times in all competitions for Cardiff, but he wasn’t fancied by head coach Steve Morison when he was appointed as Mick McCarthy’s replacement.

Pack’s final appearance for Cardiff came in the FA Cup in February against Liverpool at Anfield, and with no outings since then, the Bluebirds chose to not extend the midfielder’s deal, and it is believed that Pack is one of a number of options being explored by Nigel Pearson as he looks to bolster his numbers in midfield.

The Verdict

Pack would no doubt relish a return to Ashton Gate if the opportunity arose, and considering he still lives in the Bristol area it would make sense for him.

However, Pack can’t expect to be a regular starter at City next season if he does sign – especially if Pearson is able to keep hold of Han-Noah Massengo for another year.

The Frenchman is a precocious talent and with Joe Williams and Matty James also to think about as well, game-time might be few and far between for Pack.

What he would bring though is experience, leadership and a calm head in the dressing room – there’s not a massive amount of experience in the squad that Pearson currently has at his disposal but Pack could change that if they pursue his acquisition.