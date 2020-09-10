Bristol City eyeing move for Championship ace

Bristol City are interested in bringing back Greg Cunningham to the club from Cardiff City, according to Football Insider.

The Robins have been busy this summer with a new manager being put into place and now they’ll be hoping that this is the season where they eventually achieve promotion to the Premier League.

That is Dean Holden’s task this season, then, and with a few weeks left in the transfer window it appears he’s still looking to add to his side where he can.

Indeed, according to the report, the Robins are interested in bringing Cunningham back over the river Severn and back to Ashton Gate with him spending time there in the first part of the last decade.

The 29-year-old has good Championship experience, of course, and it sounds as though the Robins would like that back at their club.

The Verdict

Cunningham is a decent player at this level but there might well be an argument that the Robins already have enough cover in his position.

Dean Holden perhaps doesn’t agree with that suggestion, though, hence this story coming about and it remains to be seen if it goes through before the deadline in early October.