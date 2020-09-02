Bristol City eyeing in-demand man with Liverpool open to a deal

Bristol City are one of a number of clubs keen on signing Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips with Liverpool set to offload the defender, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Bolton and Liverpool academies but has struggled to breakthrough at Anfield – making just one senior appearance in four years at the club.

The Athletic has reported that Liverpool are open to letting Phillips leave, either on a loan or permanent deal, and there is thought to be some significant interest in the defender.

City are the only club named in the report and are understood to be optimistic that the offer of regular Championship football could tempt him to Ashton Gate.

The Englishman, who spent the majority of last season on loan with German side VFB Stuttgart, signed a long-term contract with the North West club last summer but appears to have fallen down the pecking order.

The Robins will be hoping to capitalise on that as Dean Holden looks to gear up his squad ahead of his first season as City head coach.

The signing of midfielder Joe Williams from Wigan has been the South West club’s only addition so far but they will surely want to bolster their defensive line before the start of the season.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a real coup for City, whether it’s on a loan or permanent deal.

Phillips’ all-action defensive style shouldn’t overshadow his capabilities in possession, with the 23-year-old possessing the makings of a modern ball-playing centre-back.

While he’s yet to really breakthrough, his involvement with the senior Liverpool squad during pre-season shows the sort of quality he’s got and would surely make him a fantastic addition for Holden.