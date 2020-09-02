Bristol City eyeing ex-West Brom man as second summer signing

Bristol City have reportedly opened discussions with former West Bromwich Albion stalwart Chris Brunt, who left the Baggies earlier this summer.

Brunt spent 13 years at the Hawthorns – making 421 appearances and helping them secure promotion to the top flight on a number of occasions – but left the club as a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

It appears the versatile Northern Irishman could be set to join a former Championship rival as Football Insider has reported that the Robins have opened talks with him over making the switch to Ashton Gate.

The report claims that negotiations are underway on a deal between City and the 35-year-old, with Dean Holden keen to add some more experience in midfield.

The Robins are preparing for their first season under their new boss and do look light on experience in that area.

City have some interesting options in central midfield, including the likes of Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Morrell, Adam Nagy, Jamie Paterson, Liam Walsh, and summer signing Joe Williams, but the exit of Korey Smith has left the centre of the park looking significantly more fresh-faced than in previous campaigns.

The Verdict

This could work if the deal is good value and he’s coming in as nothing more than a bit-part player.

There’s no doubt that Brunt would add some real experience and nous to that area for City, as well as bringing a leader into the dressing room.

That said, you’d question whether at 35, he’s good enough to be featuring regularly, and whether his addition could prove an obstacle for some of the younger players.

If he’s coming in to provide his experience and help their development, and the deal is a cheap one, I don’t think it would be a bad move for the Robins to make Brunt their second signing of the summer.