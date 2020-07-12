Bristol City eyeing audacious managerial swoop for key Rangers figure

Bristol City are reportedly eyeing a move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as they search for their new manager according to The Express.

The Robins recently parted company with Lee Johnson after a poor run of results in the Championship, as they looked to stay in touch with the promotion-chasing pack in the second tier.

Gerrard has been hugely impressive in his first spell in management with the Gers, although he was unable to stop arch rivals Celtic from winning yet another Scottish Premiership title.

The 2019/20 season was concluded early in Scotland due to off-the-field events, and Gerrard’s future remains unclear after Bristol City’s reported interest in appointing him as their new boss.

The Robins are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, after they picked up a crucial three points against relegation-threatened Middlesbrough at the weekend with a 2-1 win at the Riverside.

Bristol City return to action against Stoke City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday evening, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up another three points from.

It is believed that Gerrard is on a managerial shortlist of potential successors to Johnson alongside the likes of Chris Hughton, Ryan Lowe and Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict:

What an appointment this would be.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Gerrard would be capable of managing at a high level so early into his managerial career, but he’s certainly proven me wrong.

I think he’d be a brilliant appointment by Bristol City if they were successful in their approach for the former Liverpool midfielder.

He’d have a similar impact to that of Frank Lampard with Derby County last season, and I think he’d be the ideal manager to take the Robins forward.

However, I do have my doubts as to whether he’ll leave Rangers, as he’ll want to finish the project he started at Ibrox.