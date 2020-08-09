Bristol City expected to announce exciting player news next week

Bristol City have opened contract negotiations with midfielder Korey Smith, with a new deal expected to be agreed in the coming days, reports Bristol Live.

Smith, 29, was expected to leave Ashton Gate this summer. He played a bit-part season under Lee Johnson and after being left out of the matchday squad for Bristol City’s final game against Preston, many thought they’d seen the last of him at the club.

But it’s being reported that the club is in talks with the midfielder over a new deal, with both parties said to be ‘confident’ of agreeing new terms.

The last two seasons have been a struggle for the Englishman. In the 2018/19 campaign he would make just five Championship appearances having suffered with long-term injuries to the ankle and knee, but he hit back with a fair 22 appearances last term.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are also expected to announce the appointment of Dean Holden next week. Johnson’s former no.2 has allegedly been offered the job, and is ‘taking the weekend’ to decide.

It’s been a farcical managerial hunt from the club – they had their sights set on the likes of Steven Gerrard and Chris Hughton a few weeks ago, and some fans are fairly uninspired by the Holden rumours.

The verdict

Smith is a versatile, and well-liked pro at Ashton Gate. He’s one of the long-standing members of the squad and it’s vital for whichever manager that comes in next, to have that stability in the dressing room.

The fans will no doubt be happy to see Smith sign a new deal, and will be hopeful that the midfielder can have a much more prominent season next time round.