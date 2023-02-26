Bristol City exclusive: Chris Martin opens up on “unfortunate” Ashton Gate exit

QPR striker Chris Martin holds “no animosity” toward former club Bristol City despite the “unfortunate” way things ended for him at Ashton Gate, he has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Martin left the Robins by mutual consent at the end of the January transfer window before signing for their Championship rivals in early February.

The 34-year-old joined City in September 2020 and had been a regular fixture in the side in his first two seasons at the South West club, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists, but fell out of favour in the first half of 2022/23.

“It was positive and negative,” Martin told FLW when asked to reflect on his time in Bs3 in an exclusive interview via QPR’s official gambling partner Copybet.

“There were lots of positives. Last season I had, on a personal level, a fairly successful season but we probably didn’t do as well as we could over my two and a half years at the club. That’s football for you. I think it’s a good club, it’s got great potential and there are lots of good players there.

“It was unfortunate the way that it ended, it wasn’t ideal. I felt like things maybe could have gone slightly differently but there we go. It is no skin off my nose, essentially. It’s on to the next one.

“You have disagreements or you don’t see the same picture as a club or a manager all the time and that’s how this game works. No hard feelings from my point of view.

“I think being kind of greedy, I look back and say: Could I have done a bit a better? Yeah, probably. Would I have hoped that we would have done better as a team and as a squad? Yeah, probably.

“Overall I would say I enjoyed my time at the football club. I was very appreciative of being able to play there and grateful for the opportunity they gave me.”

Martin played less than 500 minutes of Championship football for City this season due in part to the emergence of academy forwards Tommy Conway and Sam Bell.

He highlighted their rise as one of the key factors in his departure but was clear he holds no animosity toward the club for opting for an approach that appears to be working for them.

“It was a case of a longer-term thing in the fact that I wasn’t going to be there beyond the end of the season anyway,” noted the R’s striker. “That was made clear to me obviously before this move [to QPR] happened. There were just a couple of things that maybe could have gone slightly differently but I wouldn’t say there was a breakdown, that’s a totally wrong way of putting it. I never felt that way, it would be interesting to get the thoughts of the manager, but I didn’t feel there was a breakdown.

“It was just a case of they went in a different direction. They’ve got some really good young players there in the academy and that’s what they chose to focus on. They probably didn’t see my future beyond this season, which is fair enough from a business point of view. From a club’s point of view, if they’re going to go in that direction then why have someone around that they don’t see being there longer-term? That is totally fine by me. They’ve got some good young forwards coming through and they’ve chosen to go down that route.

“I think it’s probably working for them so fair play. There’s no animosity for going in that direction from my point of view.”

