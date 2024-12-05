Bristol City were a busy club over the summer, with a number of players coming and going from Ashton Gate, as the Robins looked to kick on from a mid-table finish in the previous campaign.

The big talking point of the off-season was the departure of young star Tommy Conway, who made the move to divisional rivals Middlesbrough for a reported £4.5 million fee, which brought an end to his 15 year association with his boyhood club.

City made moves to replace the frontman though, with the likes of Sinclair Armstrong, Scott Twine and Fally Mayulu all brought in to do a job in the final third, while Yu Hirakawa adds another dimension on the flanks.

Another player to leave the club - albeit in a temporary capacity - was Ephraim Yeboah, with the teenage talent joining League Two side Doncaster Rovers for the 2024/25 campaign, and as yet, the forward's time in Yorkshire has failed to have the desire effect.

Ephraim Yeboah fails to breakthrough at Doncaster Rovers

While Yeboah has shown his ability in glimpses while at the Eco-Power Stadium, the 18-year-old has just one start in League Two football this season, with ten more appearances coming from the substitutes’ bench.

The only other times that the Bristol City loanee has been given the nod from the off has been in cup competitions, with two goals in the EFL Trophy proving he has what it takes to find the back of the net, when given the opportunity.

The first of those goals came against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, with his willingness to run in behind causing the Terriers all sorts of problems, as he got to the ball before onrushing goalkeeper and defender, before keeping his cool to turn the ball home.

That sort of composure at such a tender age bodes well for the future, while a well-taken effort against Manchester United under-21s was another example of his prowess in front of goal when the chances come his way.

Grant McCann highlights Ephraim Yeboah problem after Bristol City loan deal

While Yeboah has bags of enthusiasm to get involved in the first-team after his switch for Ashton Gate, Rovers boss Grant McCann has plenty of options up top to choose from at this moment in time, which is hampering the forward’s game time as a result.

Ephraim Yeboah's Doncaster Rovers League Two stats (As Per FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 1 Minutes played 253 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats Correct As Of December 4, 2024

With the likes of Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra all jostling for minutes, the former Peterborough United boss has his fair share of talent at his disposal at it stands, as he explained the quizzed on the situation last month.

McCann [pictured below] told the Doncaster Free Press: "He hasn't had a chance to have a proper run in the team. Ephraim's been in and out, coming off the bench, starting EFL Trophy games.

"I think he's shown what he is about particularly in the two Trophy games where he scored in both.

“He's got serious ability and we see it every single day. But the problem he's got at this moment in time is there's players in good form. Luke Molyneux is in good form, Kyle Hurst has been coming into form and Jordan Gibson is in form, as is Joe Sbarra.

"We've got a lot of players like Ephraim, having to wait for opportunities. Ben Close is another. They understand the team is doing fine at the minute but once those opportunities come, I'm sure they'll take it."

With no minutes in any competition since November 16, there must be those at Ashton Gate who are considering making a decision regarding Yeboah’s next destination in January, with the emphasis on getting more game time rather than waiting in the wings as he currently is.

There would be plenty more sides in the fourth tier who would willingly blood the young talent, which would be more beneficial for all parties if Yeboah is able to showcase the talent believed to be in his boots.