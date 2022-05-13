Bristol City enter contract talks with player amid Championship transfer interest

Bristol City have entered into contract talks with winger Callum O’Dowda over extending his stay at Ashton Gate – albeit on reduced wages, according to Bristol World.

The Robins may face a battle to keep the 27-year-old though as a number of unnamed Championship clubs are interested in bringing the left-sided player in this summer.

City had the option to extend O’Dowda’s contract by a year at the end of the 2021-22 season, but they have opted not to do so as it would have kept him on the same salary as previous.

With finances currently tight at the club, the City hierarchy are hoping to keep the 23-cap Republic of Ireland international around for a longer stay, but in order to do so the former Oxford United man would have to take a pay cut.

O’Dowda, who cost the Robins £1.2 million initially in the summer of 2017, featured just 20 times for the club in the Championship during the 2021-22 season, owing to a knee injury that was picked up in February which in turn curtailed his campaign.

Before that though, O’Dowda was featuring regularly for Nigel Pearson as a left wing-back and the club remain keen to keep him around amid interest from outside parties.

The Verdict

It makes sense to try and keep O’Dowda around at Ashton Gate considering he provides an outlet on the left flank in a number of positions.

Nigel Pearson clearly sees him as a good option at wing-back in his current system and if he decides to utilise wingers at some point then O’Dowda can go back to his natural position.

However, it won’t be ideal for O’Dowda to have to take a pay-cut and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him consider his options elsewhere to see if he can command the same salary he has been on.

O’Dowda might be replaceable at Ashton Gate, but the club are clearly still keen to see him remain – just not enough to keep him on the same wages as he was, and there’s every chance that the player himself may not take too kindly to that.