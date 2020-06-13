Bristol City duo set to leave in the summer

Bristol City are set to lose youngsters Marcus Day and Jamie Taylor this summer, reports Bristol Live.

The club has a host of up and coming footballers in its ranks. Lee Johnson will have an extended first-team in the summer with plenty of players returning from loan deals in League One – the likes of Liam Walsh, Joe Morrell, Taylor Moore, Sammie Szmodics and Antoine Semenyo

There’s also a number of players returning from League Two loans as well – Tyreeq Bakinson, Cam Pring, and Rory Holden to name a few.

Johnson then will have some extra work to do in the pre-season in trimming down his squad size in align with the club’s budget – which will no doubt have been affected by the current break in football.

That’s led to the early departures of Taylor – who will be released this month, and Day – who is set to be released this month.

According to Bristol Live, several League One clubs have already enquired about Day, whilst Taylor is set to undertake trials as he begins his search for a new suitor.

Both players have credibility at Bristol City, and fans will have heard their names. But the club already has a big squad, and a big pool of youth talent too. Competition then is rife, and both Day and Taylor will have to take their journeys elsewhere.

The verdict

Given all the promising youngsters at the club, the departures of Day and Taylor likely won’t offend too many fans. Johnson has proved that his club can develop and promote talent over the years, and expect to see some more prospects in and around the first-team next year.