Bristol City duo close to agreeing deals at Ashton Gate

Bristol City youngsters Sam Pearson and Callum Pearson are reportedly close to signing their first professional deals at Ashton Gate.

Manager Lee Johnson claimed earlier this month that the club are approaching something of a golden period in terms of talent production.

He talked up the quality of the youth setup and suggested that in the future people would look back and marvel at the players that the club developed during this era.

As well as the players currently developing out on loan, Johnson hailed the conveyer belt of talent coming through the academy.

18-year-old Welsh twins Sam and Callum Pearson are two such players and, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, are set to sign new deals at City.

MacGregor claims that the duo have been offered their first professional contracts by the Robins and are due to sign with the South West club.

The duo’s quality has been recognised on the international stage as Sam Pearson, an impressive left-winger, has been capped eight times by Wales U19s, and his brother Callum, a central midfielder, has featured for the U17s.

It is understood that contracts are expected to be offered to a number of other young players, including Barney Soady and Joe Low, in the near future.

The Verdict

The Robins have produced some impressive players in recent years and it appears as if Sam and Callum Pearson could be the next in line.

Clearly, this duo are highly rated at the club and if we are entering the golden era of youth production that Johnson has suggested, then you’d imagine these two could have a really bright future.

The future looks bright for the Robins.