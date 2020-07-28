Bristol City duo aim digs at Cardiff City after play-off defeat

Bristol City kit man Scott Murray and loan manager Brian Tinnion have aimed digs at Cardiff City after the Bluebirds were beaten 2-0 by Fulham in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Robins and their Severnside rivals Cardiff both held hopes of a top-six finish when the Championship restarted in June but while the former missed out, the Bluebirds claimed a play-off place.

Neil Harris’ side faced Fulham in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday and slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Josh Onomah showed some dazzling footwork to scored the opener early in the second half before Neeskens Kabano doubled the deficit from a free-kick in the 91st minute.

The defeat will likely have been well received by the Ashton Gate faithful – with their Severnside rivals’ chances of reaching Wembley reduced and the hopes of former Robins Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid boosted.

It certainly appears to have been well received by two ex-players that currently hold roles at the Bristol club.

Tinnion, who made more than 400 appearances and is now the Robins’ loan manager, took a subtle dig at Cardiff on Twitter.

What’s happened 🤷‍♂️??

Bobby and Joe 👏👏 — Brian Tinnion (@tinnion_brian) July 27, 2020

While Murray, who featured over 200 times for City as a player and is now the kit man, hit back at a tweet from a Cardiff fan with one of his own.

Hope your ok hun see you next season 👀 — Scott Murray (@Scotty_Murray) July 27, 2020

The Verdict

Given the fiery rivalry between Cardiff and Bristol City, it’s absolutely no surprise to see these to club stalwarts aim digs at the Bluebirds after their defeat.

The fact that Reid and Bryan are part of the side that picked up the 2-0 win will likely make it even sweeter for the Ashton Gate faithful.

That said, the tie is certainly not over yet. The Championship season has been as wild and unpredictable as ever, so the Bluebirds could well win the tie at Craven Cottage.