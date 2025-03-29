Bristol City will be hoping that they can squeeze into the play-offs before the season's conclusion.

The Robins are one of the Championship's longest-serving clubs but have always struggled to convert strong starts into a sustained season at the top of the league.

However, this year they have kept themselves in the picture and Liam Manning will be hoping he is the man to drive them into that top six and possibly towards promotion.

Even if City fall just short, they still have a strong foundation to build on. In midfield, they boast two of the finest players in the league in Max Bird and Jason Knight, while further forward, the dynamic attacking duo of Anis Mehmeti and Scott Twine provides real threat. The defence is also impressive, with players like Luke McNally and Rob Dickie capable of slotting into most Championship sides. However, there are still some areas that need strengthening.

With this in mind, at Football League World we have identified what an ideal summer transfer window would look like for the Robins.

Harry Cornick - Out

Starting with an almost certain departure, Harry Cornick is a player Bristol City must move on from in the summer if they are to progress.

The 29-year-old is an experienced striker and, for all intents and purposes, a valuable presence in the dressing room. However, his departure is necessary to free up the wage bill.

This season, he has featured just three times in the Championship, and it is clear that Manning doesn't seem fit for Championship action anymore. For this reason, a drop to League One seems like a good move.

With just over a year remaining on his contract, the club will need to secure a fee for him. However, given his limited game time, it is unlikely to be a significant amount.

For both parties, this move makes sense, and Bristol City supporters will undoubtedly wish him well in his future endeavours.

Richard Kone - In

Turning to potential arrivals, Bristol City should prioritise signing a new striker this summer to strengthen their frontline and Richard Kone of Wycombe Wanderers would be an excellent addition.

The Ivorian striker has enjoyed an outstanding goalscoring record since joining the Chairboys last January and is currently the top scorer in League One. Before that, he played for Athletic Newham in the Essex Senior League, where he netted an impressive 88 goals in 109 appearances.

This prompted relegation-threatened Luton Town to try and sign him in the winter window, and they had multiple offers knocked back worth up to £7 million.

A repeat of that figure in the summer would surely see him move on and City chairman Steve Lansdown should authorise this deal to give the Robins the missing piece of the puzzle.

Kone would be the ideal focal point for Manning's attack, and with Nahki Wells and Sinclair Armstrong providing support, Bristol City would boast a formidable forward line.

Fally Mayulu - Out

An attacker that should head out the door if Kone arrives is Fally Mayulu.

The French striker joined from Rapid Wien last summer but struggled to make an impact in his first six months, managing just two goals during that time.

As a result, the Robins sent him out on loan to Sturm Graz, where he has barely featured, having been sidelined by injury since early February.

Armstrong is already a promising young option up front for City, and if they were to bring in another striker this summer while resolving Wells' contract situation, they wouldn't require an additional attacker. For this reason, they should part ways with the youngster as soon as possible, recouping some of the fee they paid to help fund a move for Kone.

Kayne Ramsay - In