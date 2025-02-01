Bristol City have had an extremely quiet transfer window with Liam Manning clearly placing a priority on keeping his squad together.

Fally Mayulu, Rob Atkinson, and Kal Naismith are some of those who have departed on loan - this has somewhat shortened Manning's squad, but it doesn't seem as if the head coach is placing a priority on bringing many new players in before the deadline.

Speaking to Bristol Live on Wednesday afternoon about any last-minute business (30/01/25), he said: "It's looking quite doubtful, to be honest. That comes down to two things, some of it budgetary. We had quite a big summer in terms of what we brought in, so it's looking quite unlikely that financially we'll be able to and to the same point, it's not always about adding."

Despite this, Manning was asked about the chance of bringing loans in: "It's a possibility. But again, some of it comes down to finances. What you can do and is it worth bringing someone in for the sake of it?"

Manning’s measured comments suggest the January transfer window is likely to end quietly for the Robins. However, as we all know, football can be unpredictable, and deals can come together in a matter of moments.

With that in mind, at Football League World we have identified two realistic transfer options the Robins could still consider before the deadline.

Divin Mubama

With loan signings the only clear way forward for Manning, one potential option he could take up would be to chase a deal for Divin Mubama.

The 20-year-old signed for Manchester City from West Ham United in the summer and recently scored on his debut for the Cityzens in an 8-0 win over Salford City.

Boasting an impressive record at youth level, Mubama scored 58 goals in 91 appearances for West Ham's under-21 and under-18 sides and will now be looking to take his first real steps in senior football.

Divin Mubama Youth Record Team Appearances Goals West Ham U-18s 57 40 West Ham U-21s 34 18

Bristol City could provide this opportunity and have previously benefitted from young strikers, with the likes of Tammy Abraham impressing at Ashton Gate during his loan spell from Chelsea.

In terms of financial positioning, it’s unlikely the Robins would need to pay much of a percentage, making this an ideal move for the club.

With Fally Mayulu having departed and the other strikers struggling to find the net consistently, we would urge the hierarchy at Ashton Gate to pursue a deal for Mubama before the January deadline.

Kosta Nedeljković

Another player who would have little effect on Bristol City's monetary concerns is Kosta Nedeljković.

The right-back was signed by Aston Villa last January in a deal worth £6.5 million and has rarely been used this campaign, with just nine appearances in all competitions. This has seen the club make him available for a temporary departure, according to Footboom.

The Robins should look to capitalise on this opportunity to address their right-wing-back issue. Throughout the 2024-25 season, a variety of players, including Ross McCrorie and Yu Hirakawa, have been used in the role. However, what they truly need is someone who can offer defensive stability and that attacking nous, and Nedeljković could be exactly that.

Having just signed a new right-back, Villa now have cover and will surely be willing to let the 19-year-old depart to gain some experience.

This would benefit both parties and Manning should push to sign the Serbian before the end of the window.