Bristol City dilemma as 22-year-old ruled out of action

Bristol City are already desperately trying to avoid the relegation places this season and they’ve been handed a further blow with the news that George Tanner could be out for a while thanks to a hamstring injury, as reported by Bristol Live.

The Robins defender has managed only 12 appearances for the club so far this season due to being sidelined with injuries – and now he is likely to miss even more of the season with the side.

The 22-year-old has looked bright when he has managed to get on the field for Bristol City since his move from Carlisle but after damaging his hamstring earlier on in the campaign, he has now seemingly repeated the injury again – and it means he now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Tanner could be out for four weeks – and that means Nigel Pearson will have to deal without another defender and another face in his squad again and it is the last thing he needs with the side desperate to try and pull away from the relegation places.

While the club could likely fare without him, one less name to choose from on a matchday is always bound to be a blow for the club – and the player isn’t likely to miss only one or two games either. If he is out for a month, then it would mean he could miss up to four fixtures including the FA Cup tie against Fulham.

It might mean that the Robins are forced to dip into the transfer market for a replacement – or at least consider it in the event that they need one over the course of the next few weeks.

The Verdict

George Tanner is a young talent, with plenty of potential to establish himself as one of the most solid options in the league.

Since his move from Carlisle, he has already looked fairly decent in defence for the club. He’s managed to feature fairly regularly and if he could keep himself match fit, then he would likely play even more for the Robins – it’s just a shame he has so far spent the season with a number of injuries to contend with.

Having managed to get back to match fitness after a hamstring injury earlier in the season, he now has a similar one to contend with now. Once he does manage to return to fitness again, he’ll be eager to play a part for the rest of the campaign and won’t fancy spending any more time out on the sidelines.

As for Bristol City, they could certainly fare okay without him and they do have options in the squad to mix it up and replace him if needs be. The only good thing is that if they do decide they want a like-for-like replacement, then with the winter window open that could certainly dip their feet into the market and sign someone.