Bristol City? Derby? Birmingham? The potential paths for Albert Adomah

This summer is set to pose a serious dilemma to Albert Adomah who will be needing to make the right decision over his future as he heads towards the latter stages of his career.

Football League World has revealed that Adomah is considering his potential options this summer and weighing up whether he should leave QPR.

That comes with him having spent just one season with the Rs after arriving last summer on a free transfer after he had been released by Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old’s arrival at QPR was a popular one amongst supporters and with the winger as well, with the move allowing him to sign and play for his local side.

However, Adomah has struggled for regular starts in the Championship under Mark Warburton and just seven of his 34 league appearances for them came from the start.

It has also been revealed by Football League World that the likes of Bristol City, Birmingham City and Derby County are potential options that he is considering as he weighs up his future this summer.

Given he still managed to register two goals and five assists in his limited minutes on the field this term, it is no surprise he would have clubs interested in him.

A move to Bristol City would be one that would likely be met with a lot of popularity amongst supporters of the Robins. That is because Adomah has already enjoyed a successful three-season spell with the club in the Championship between 2010 and 2013. He was an exciting flying winger for them at that time and weighed in with five league goals in his first two years and seven in his third.

Bristol City need to enhance their squad this summer as they rebuild under Nigel Pearson, and re-signing Adomah would offer them a lot of experience and also extra quality in the last third. The 33-year-old might be able get more game time at Ashton Gate.

However, there is always that sense that maybe you should not go back to somewhere you have previously been successful.

Adomah might also want to seriously consider a switch to Derby County this summer. The success that Colin Kazim-Richards has managed to have with his move to the Rams shows that there is room for an experienced player to still play a major role within Wayne Rooney’s side in the Championship.

However, the Rams’ current financial situation is unclear and so if the direction they would look to head in if funds suddenly become available after a takeover. Therefore, Adomah would not know the exact situation he would be walking into at Derby.

Birmingham City seems like a sensible destination for him to consider, the Blues are looking to add to their attacking options under Lee Bowyer and Adomah might fit the bill with his experience and quality. It is an attractive destination for players this summer you feel now that they seem to have found stability under Bowyer.

You can see why Adomah is taking the time to weigh up his options this summer, and it will be a difficult decision for him to leave QPR. However, a move might be what he needs to get more playing time.