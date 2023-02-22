Bristol City dealt major injury blow as 24-year-old faces lengthy spell out

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Rob Atkinson is going to miss most of 2023 after he suffered a serious knee injury.

After a mixed start to life at Ashton Gate following his move from Oxford, the centre-back had impressed a lot recently during the Robins’ fantastic run of form.

So, it was a real concern when the 24-year-old was forced off in the draw with Sunderland last time out, with the club waiting for further tests to discover the extent of the problem.

And, their worst fears have been realised, as Pearson gave an update on Atkinson when speaking to the club’s media.

“Rob has ruptured his ACL, so that’s his season done. He’s going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, which is a normal procedure, to let it settle down. It’s a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we’ll have to deal with it.”

Tomas Kalas replaced Atkinson at the Stadium of Light and will be expected to start against Hull City this weekend.

The verdict

This is the injury that all footballers dread and you have real sympathy for Atkinson as it came at the worst possible time as well considering he was in the team and playing well.

But, these things do unfortunately happen and all he can do is focus on the recovery and thinking about the role he could be playing for Bristol City next season.

It’s obviously not what Pearson needed given he doesn’t have the biggest squad but at least in Kalas they have an experienced replacement.

