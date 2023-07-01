Links dragging Alex Scott away from Bristol City could be enough to give fans of the Robins kittens over who they could replace him with - though there may already be a ready-made alternative for his vacancy.

Scott was named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season, and found himself alongside Nathan Tella and Josh Brownhill as the midfield three in the Team of the Season - a solid campaign by all accounts for the 19-year-old.

But with teams such as Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool all linked with his services, Scott could well be moving on to pastures new in the top-flight - leaving Nigel Pearson to find a replacement for his services.

And that could come in the form of Callum Styles, who could be an ideal addition which would leave money left over to impress elsewhere on the pitch.

Why would Callum Styles be a good fit for Bristol City?

Styles has had quite a career already, despite being just 23 years of age. Starting his career at Burnley, he was released aged 16 after failing to make the grade at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche - joining hometown team Bury, making his debut at the age of just 16. Two seasons in their ranks quickly came about, before a move to Yorkshire outfit Barnsley aged just 18.

It has been at Oakwell where he has fully got his foot on the League One ladder, making over 100 Championship appearances for the Tykes - including the season where they reached the Championship play-offs finals.

Life hasn't quite worked out in South Yorkshire since, but a loan spell at Millwall last season showed that Styles is at least Championship quality - and his 10 caps for Hungary alongside stars such as Newcastle-linked Dominik Szoboszlai will only further add to improving his quality and experience.

His flair and attacking nature from the centre of the park is quite similar to Scott's, and the step up in quality would not be indifferent with Styles having garnered over three years of Championship football despite his relatively young age.

Who else is interested in Callum Styles?

Watford are said to hold an interest in Styles, with the Hornets already holding negotiations with Barnsley over a move, according to the Athletic - though a fee has not been agreed between the two clubs.

Of course, Millwall are also interested in a deal as they enjoyed a loan spell with the Hungarian international in their midfield last season. But even Lions boss Gary Rowett has said that his release clause is 'quite high' - which could make a deal difficult to administer.

Of course, if City do sell Scott for in and around the £25million mark that has been touted, they would have enough to bring Styles to Ashton Gate and trump their rivals to his signature.