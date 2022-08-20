Bristol City could consider reunion with 28-year-old ace

Bristol City could consider a move to reunite with Joe Bryan, it’s been claimed by Bristol Live.

Bryan made 230 appearances for Bristol City earlier in his career before leaving in the summer of 2018.

The left-back’s destination was Fulham, with Bryan going on to play for the Cottagers in the Premier League and also play his part in a couple of promotion campaigns in the Championship.

However, the 28-year-old hasn’t featured for Fulham so far in 2022/23 and it’s noted by West London Sport that he could be allowed to leave.

Further to that, Bristol Live has touched on Bryan and the possibility of him returning to Ashton Gate.

They note that in Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring, there is enough depth at left-back within Nigel Pearson’s side. However, that same report also concedes that Bryan “could be a consideration” given the latter is seemingly out of favour at this moment in time.

Bristol City’s season has finally clicked into gear in the last week or so following back-to-back defeats against Hull City and Sunderland at the beginning of the campaign.

Pearson’s side have picked up four points from two fixtures, drawing with Wigan Athletic before beating Luton Town.

The Robins face Cardiff City tomorrow in the Severnside Derby.

The Verdict

It’s not concrete that Bristol City want Bryan back, but it’s interesting to learn that he could be considered now he’s available at Fulham.

At 28, Bryan still has a lot to offer, particularly in the Championship, where he’s been so good before.

Whoever he ends up with, they are getting a serious player.

Thoughts? Let us know!