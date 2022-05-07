Bristol City could be set for payday as Aston Villa, Leeds and West Ham eye £15m PL deal

Bristol City could be set for a payday this summer as Aston Villa, Leeds United, and West Ham United are among a host of clubs linked with a £15 million deal for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, with the Robins understood to have a sell-on clause.

City sold Brownhill to the Clarets in January 2021 and the 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength since.

The central midfielder has been one of Burnley’s standout players this term and his performances have turned the heads of some of their Premier League rivals.

According to 90Min, West Ham are ready to make a move for Brownhill after monitoring him for the past 18 months as David Moyes looks to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

It is said it could cost £15 million to prize him away from Turf Moor this summer, with Villa, Everton, Wolves, Leeds, Bournemouth, and Fulham also interested but the Hammers the frontrunners.

That looks good news for City as journalist Gregor MacGregor has revealed there was a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Brownhill swap Ashton Gate for the North West.

Based on previous City sales, it is thought that the sell-on fee could be a figure of around 15% of any profit Burnley make.

The Verdict

This could be a timely boost for the Robins, whose recent financial struggles have been no secret.

Brownhill has been really impressive since making the move to the Premier League and it’s no surprise to see so many clubs are interested, with West Ham reportedly set to make a move.

It’s unlikely to be a huge payday for City but it could be a really useful one, particularly with Nigel Pearson previously suggesting there won’t be much money to spend this summer.

One thing’s for sure, it’s a situation that Robins supporters should keep an eye on.

