Highlights Bristol City could receive a cash windfall if Lloyd Kelly is sold by Bournemouth due to a reported 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle, are interested in signing Kelly, whose contract expires in summer 2024.

City will only earn a profit if Kelly is sold for more than the reported £13.5 million fee that Bournemouth paid for him in 2019. They hope for a contract agreement or a big offer in January.

Bristol City could be set for a cash windfall due to a major development in the future of Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries could be forced to cash-in on the former Robins player, amid significant interest in the centre-back due to his contract being set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It has been reported in the past that the Championship side will be owed 20 per cent of the profit made on any potential sale of the defender.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of the Bournemouth side since making the switch from Ashton Gate in the summer of 2019.

He has helped to establish the club back in the Premier League, and has appeared in two of the team’s opening four games of the new campaign.

Who is interested in Lloyd Kelly?

It has been claimed that a number of big Premier League sides are taking an interest in Kelly as he enters the final months of his Bournemouth contract.

Liverpool are on high alert as they look to bolster their defensive options, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also weighing up a possible move.

Kelly will be able to discuss a pre-contract with foreign sides from New Year’s Day, but could also be sold in January.

The Cherries will want to avoid losing him as a free agent, so they could be forced to sell the player during the winter window.

A contract agreement could also be reached between now and then, which would ease the pressure on Bournemouth to sell immediately.

The Premier League side will likely be looking for a cut-price fee in January if no deal is reached with the player, which could have an impact on Bristol City.

How much did Lloyd Kelly cost Bournemouth?

Bournemouth bought Kelly for a fee worth a reported £13.5 million during the summer of 2019.

The sell-on clause that the Robins agreed with the top flight club means that any fee earned below that £13.5 million will result in City earning nothing.

City will only be entitled to 20 per cent of any profit earned from a sale, so the Championship side will be hoping that Kelly is sold for more than £13.5 million if he does depart Bournemouth.

Of course, the player leaving on a free would also mean that City are entitled to nothing.

Nigel Pearson’s side are currently eighth in the table, with eight points from a possible 15.

Next up for the Robins is a clash at home to Plymouth Argyle on 16 September.

Is Lloyd Kelly worth more than £13.5 million?

Bristol City did well to earn such a high figure for the defender all those years ago, but it is now unlikely they see much more than that.

Bournemouth quoted a £50 million asking price for the player not that long ago, which would’ve been a lot of money for City if it had happened.

But now it looks as though they won’t receive anything extra for the defender.

There is not much that City can do about this other than hope a contract agreement is reached between Bournemouth and Kelly, or that someone puts in a big offer for him in January.