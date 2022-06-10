Bristol City continue summer transfer spree as 22-y/o arrives

Bristol City have announced the signing of Kane Wilson on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season with Forest Green Rovers last time out, helping them to the League Two title as he scored three goals and registered 13 assists, which also saw him named as the Player of the Year in the fourth tier.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about his long-term future, and a host of clubs had been linked with the player, including Watford. But, Wilson has chosen the Robins, with his arrival confirmed this evening.

The right wing-back has agreed a deal at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025 and he joins Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith in joining Nigel Pearson’s side ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Wilson explained why he made the call to join Bristol City.

“City are a forward-thinking club. Sometimes it’s easy to say you are forward-thinking and want to get into the Premier League but with the steps that City are making – the training ground, what the Gaffer has said to me, the feel of the club – it’s something I believe they really want to do.”

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This is an outstanding bit of business from Bristol City because Wilson is a young, talented player who will be desperate to prove himself at a higher level after his fine season.

We all know the financial restraints the Robins are under, so it’s been about identifying bargains this summer for Pearson and this is the latest smart signing.

Wilson is clearly looking forward to the challenge and he should quickly become a key part of this new-look Bristol City side next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.