Bristol City considering transfer swoop for League One defender

Bristol City are considering making a move for towering Oxford United defender Elliott Moore this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Robins conceded the third-most amount of goals in the Championship this past season with 77 – which could only be trumped by both Reading and Peterborough on 87 – and Nigel Pearson is looking to shore up his back-line because of that.

And attentions have turned towards Moore, who is no stranger to working under Pearson in the past, with the pair knowing each other from both Leicester City and the Foxes’ sister club OH Leuven in Belgium.

The 25-year-old captained Oxford last season and made 31 appearances in League One – that coming after he lost his centre-back partner from the previous campaign in Rob Atkinson to City for a seven-figure fee.

Pearson denied a few weeks ago that he had been to watch Moore in action ahead of a potential summer swoop, but The Mirror believe he is on the manager’s wanted list at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

It won’t come as any surprise that Pearson wants to sign defenders considering the goals conceded record for the Robins last season.

Timm Klose’s arrival helped somewhat but more assistance is needed – Curtis Davies has been linked over the past week and now the speculation surrounding Moore has resurfaced.

Moore is clearly a commanding presence at the back, and if he was to be signed by Pearson it would not only be another reunion with him but also Atkinson, who he partnered for the U’s in 2020-21.

Oxford have the option to extend Moore’s contract by a year, which you’d imagine they will take up, therefore a fee would be required to take him to Ashton Gate – but a deal could still be within City’s price-range if they really want the 25-year-old.