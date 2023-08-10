Highlights Bristol City are interested in signing Bolton midfielder George Thomason as they aim to strengthen their midfield following Alex Scott's departure.

Thomason, a 22-year-old midfielder, has made over 70 appearances for Bolton since joining in 2020.

Although Thomason may not have the same attacking ability as Scott, he has a good all-round game and fits the profile of Bristol City's recent recruitment, being a young and hungry player with potential for improvement.

Who is George Thomason?

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Bolton in 2020 from non-league Longridge Town, and he has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the club since, which includes helping them to promotion from League Two.

Whilst injuries have halted his progress, Thomason is back fully fit and has featured in Bolton’s two games so far this season.

And, it appears he could be on the move this summer, as Bristol Live revealed that he is on the radar of the Robins, who would obviously be able to offer the player Championship football.

Is George Thomason a replacement for Alex Scott?

The big news for Bristol City all summer has been the future of Alex Scott. The England youth international has been outstanding for Nigel Pearson’s side over the past two years, and he particularly excelled last time out, with Scott named as the Young Player of the Year in the Championship.

Therefore, a summer departure has always been a possibility, and it was finally confirmed that Bournemouth had won the race for the teenager, in a deal that could be worth up to £25m.

Naturally, you would think the club will be in the market for a replacement, and with Thomason a midfielder, he may be viewed as Scott’s successor.

But, the reality is that he’s a different type of player. Firstly, it’s going to be near impossible for Bristol City to get someone with the same skill-set of Scott, which is why he has gone for £25m to the Premier League.

Yet, the middle of the park is an area that needs addressing, and Thomason has a good all-round game that should make him a good fit for Nigel Pearson’s group.

He doesn’t have the same attacking ability as Scott though, who is brilliant at carrying the ball. Nevertheless, if this does happen, it will boost the options for Bristol City, and Thomason fits the profile of the Robins’ recent recruitment in that he is a young, hungry player with the potential to get even better.

However, Bolton are an ambitious club who want to be playing in the Championship next season themselves, so they won’t cash in on the cheap.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

The Championship side will have known for some time that there was a very real possibility Scott would move on this summer, and it seemed it enabled them to spend early in the window.

You would think the bulk of the business at Ashton Gate has been concluded already, with Pearson and the recruitment team making some smart additions, as the likes of Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie joined the club. But, Scott’s exit does seem as though it will trigger one or two more deals, which is why they are looking at Thomason.

Like many clubs in the second tier, Bristol City will be wary of what they spend after posting significant losses in the past, so they aren’t going to be splashing the cash now.

Pearson’s side are back in action at Millwall this weekend.