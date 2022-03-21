Bristol City considering transfer move for 22-year-old

Bristol City have been linked with a move for League Two starlet Kane Wilson.

The full back plays for Forest Green Rovers, who currently lead the fourth tier table.

According to Bristol World, City are considering a move for the 22-year-old.

Wilson has had a standout season with the club and has caught the attention of clubs across the Championship and League One.

From right-back, Wilson has earned 13 assists and even bagged three goals of his own.

Wilson’s contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the West Brom academy product free to open talks with any new prospective clubs.

Wilson has excelled as part of a 3-4-1-2 system which has given him the freedom to roam forward.

The Robins’ boss Nigel Pearson will need to weigh up whether he sees Wilson working as well as part of a back four or not.

But Wilson has been rated as the third best player in the entirety of League Two by Whoscored, who use their statistics from Opta.

Pearson has already brought George Tanner into the fold at City and is working closely alongside him to bring him up to Championship level.

Pearson has previously suggested that centre-back will be a priority position that the club looks to strengthen this summer, and they could even opt for a more experienced option should they look to sign a right-back.

“Our main objective still is to have dominant centre-backs who can deal with the demands of the game. That’s the first thing,” said Pearson, via Bristol World.

“Full-backs are nice on a wish list but I think everybody has heard the saying about building through the middle, and that will always remain the priority. So at the moment, where we thought we were relatively strong, we’ve underachieved this year. So that remains the priority.”

Bristol City are currently 18th in the Championship table with seven games remaining in the season.

Next up following the international break will be a trip to face Bournemouth on April 2.

The Verdict

Competition will be fierce to capture Wilson’s signature given his performances this season.

There will be little risk to bringing him into the club as he is out of contract this summer so any fee should be quite minimal.

That the club are looking into signing him may even suggest a change in system for Pearson for next season.

This also should not stop the club from signing a centre-back due to the expected low cost of the deal.