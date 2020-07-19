Bristol City considering move for Aston Villa figure as Steven Gerrard makes Rangers commitment

Bristol City are considering turning their attentions to Aston Villa’s assistant head coach John Terry as they search for a successor to Lee Johnson, following Steven Gerrard’s decision to remain at Rangers, according to the Daily Express.

The Robins are facing a pivotal search for a new manager following their decision to part company with Johnson following a poor run of form which saw them drop out of contention for the top six – and whoever takes over in the summer will be tasked with helping the club mount a promotion challenge next term.

Terry has already experienced helping to guide Aston Villa to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs last season as Dean Smith’s assistant, but the pair have found things more challenging in the Premier League with Villa sitting inside the relegation zone with just two games remaining.

QUIZ: Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

It is thought that Bristol City have seen their first choice for the job turn them down with Gerrard electing to remain with Rangers, and they could now turn their attentions to Terry who is aiming to potentially emulate the success of his former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard.

The verdict

It will obviously be a blow for Bristol City that Gerrard appears to have turned down the chance to takeover from Johnson, but it will provide them with a chance to look at other potential candidates for the job and try and find the most suitable appointment to take the club forwards.

Terry is of course inexperienced as a manager, but he has gained vast amounts of experience during his spell with Aston Villa working under Smith and getting to see first hand what it takes to help create a side capable of securing promotion from the Championship.

When you also look at the sort of leadership qualities he undoubtedly possessed during his trophy laden spell as player and captain of Chelsea, then you can begin to see why appointing the former England defender could be a wise move for the Robins this summer.