Bristol City considering managerial raid on Championship rivals

Bristol City could look to raid Coventry City for manager Mark Robins if they choose not to keep Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate beyond the end of this season, a report from a print edition of The Sun (11/04, p67) has claimed.

Pearson took over as Bristol City manager earlier this year following the sacking of Dean Holden, but has since won just two of his nine games in charge of the club.

As a result, it now seems as though there is the possibility of another change in the Ashton Gate dugout come the end of this season, and it seems Bristol City have already got a potential replacement lined up.

According to this latest report, the Robins could make a move for Coventry boss Robins in the summer, which would bring him back to the a club where he had a brief loan spell in 2003.

Having previously managed Coventry between September 2012 and February 2013, Robins returned to the Sky Blues in March 2017, and has since taken the club from League Two to the Championship.

It is thought that compensation for recruiting Robins from Coventry would not be cheap, but Bristol City are said to have money to spend this summer, meaning there could be a possibility of this happening.

While Bristol City are currently 14th in the Championship table, Coventry are 21st, six points clear of the relegation zone but having played three games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

The Verdict

This would be a big move for Bristol City to make if they were to do so.

Admittedly, Pearson has not brought about the results you might expect someone of his calibre to deliver since taking over at Ashton Gate, so you could understand the club’s frustration in that sense.

However, it could be argued that Pearson has not had a transfer window to put his own mark on the team, and he would at least go into the summer knowing what he wants immediately, whereas as Robins may need time to assess the squad before making a move in the transfer market, which could leave them playing catch up to some of their rivals.

That being said, it cannot be denied that Robins has done an excellent job at Coventry in some difficult circumstances given their off-field situation, and he certainly knows how to manage a side to promotion – albeit at a lower level – meaning you can see why Bristol City may be tempted to take a chance on the 51-year-old.