Bristol City considering future of forward

Bristol City have several decisions to make this winter window in terms of potential incomings and outgoings and one of them comes in the form of forward Sam Bell.

The player is currently out on loan at Grimsby and has managed four appearances (and one goal) during his deal at the club so far.

However, that short-term agreement looks set to run out this month – and Paul Hurst has revealed to Grimsby Live that he will have to think about whether he wants to extend that deal or if he could end up back at his parent club.

Having already made some appearances in the second tier, Bell already has some experience in the second tier so could perhaps play higher up then he currently is. That means he could secure a loan move elsewhere or even stay with the Robins and play a part there. Based on his current rate of production at Grimsby though, he could certainly be kept on there – and there is now a decision to be made over his future.

If Bell is unlikely to get gametime at Ashton Gate, then staying at Grimsby could be the best move but with his loan deal set to expire at the National League club, there is a decision that needs to be made soon about whether he will come or go – and Paul Hurst has revealed to Grimsby Live that ‘conversations’ will be happening soon about the deals.

He said about the deals: “There will be conversations happening over the next day or two days. They’re not particularly straightforward, so we will see what happens with those.

“It’s not as easy as saying we want them to be here. I think we need to evaluate everything in truth.”

Hurst then may or may not have the player for the remainder of the campaign – but his future will become clearer over the next few days.

The Verdict

Sam Bell is certainly looking okay at Grimsby and they could certainly benefit from his ability and experience in the National League.

If he is unlikely to get more action at Bristol City, then the obvious choice would be to stay out on his current loan deal if Paul Hurst still wants him. He could arguably secure a move higher up the football pyramid but considering his getting frequent gametime with Grimsby, he may not want to move.

The question then on whether he could stay at Grimsby could ultimately be in the hands of the club themselves. Bristol City will no doubt want him to get more experience and the player would probably rather play in a side over sitting on the bench.

If Grimsby want him still, then an extension could be easy enough to agree. The question is whether Grimsby now want to look elsewhere or are happy to keep the 19-year-old on for the time being.