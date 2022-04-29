Bristol City consider move for Oxford United player

Bristol City are interested in a summer move for Oxford United’s Mark Sykes, as per a report from Bristol World.

Robins manager Nigel Pearson recently attended Oxford’s clash with MK Dons, with a previous Bristol World report claiming that three players were being monitored that day, with central defender Elliot Moore emerging as one of the players that the former Leicester City manager was watching.

Sykes has chipped in with eight goals and five assists this season for the U’s, with the 24-year-old playing in several different roles.

Since the turn of the year, Sykes has predominantly been deployed as a right wing-back or a winger, whilst he can also operate in central midfield and as a number 10.

The Northern Ireland international joined the U’s from Glenavon back in January 2019 and has made 136 appearances since his move over the water.

The verdict

Sykes is certainly someone who could cut it at Championship level, with this season proving to be a great one – on a personal level – for the Northern Irishman.

The 24-year-old’s ability in the final third, intelligence and relentlessness makes him someone that could thrive in the second tier, and with a contract that is set to expire, it would be no surprise to see a number of other clubs joining the chase.

Bristol City will be looking to use the free market to the best of their ability this summer with a player like Sykes being someone who could progress the club.

It remains to be seen where Pearson would see him fit, but given that the interest has surfaced after the 24-year-old has been playing most of his football as a wing-back, it could be there.