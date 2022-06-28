Bristol City confirm significant off-field decision

Bristol City have confirmed that Jason Euell has been appointed as first-team coach ahead of the new season.

The former Charlton Athletic forward had spent the past decade with the Addicks in different coaching roles but it was announced earlier this month that he would be leaving following Ben Garner’s arrival at The Valley.

And, he has wasted little time in finding a new club, as it was revealed this evening that Euell would be linking up with Nigel Pearson as part of his backroom team at the Robins.

The two do know each other as Pearson was in charge of Euell when he was a senior player at Southampton back in 2008 and the boss explained to the club’s media that he is confident the new backroom addition will help the team moving forward.

“Jason will really add to our coaching and bring different skills and experiences to the group. He met the players at training this morning and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Bristol City begin their Championship campaign against Hull City next month.

The verdict

This is a move that makes a lot of sense for Bristol City as Euell is a well-respected coach who has worked with Charlton and England over the years.

Bringing in someone who will provide a fresh voice and new ideas is sure to be welcome by the players and of course it’s a benefit that Pearson knows Euell.

So, whilst it’s not the most exciting news for the fans, this could be a smart decision from Pearson that helps the club this season.

