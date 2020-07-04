Bristol City confirm significant managerial news

Bristol City have this afternoon parted company with head coach Lee Johnson, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The Robins fell to a late 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Cardiff City this afternoon, with Danny Ward striking in the 85th minute to secure a big win for the Bluebirds.

It’s now four defeats in four games since the season’s restart for the Robins, who have slipped to 12th in the Championship table and eight points off the play-offs.

Now, the club have confirmed that they have parted ways with Johnson, bringing an end to a four-year spell at Ashton Gate.

Chief Executive, Mark Ashton, said: “We recognise the huge amount of work that Lee has put in over the last four-and-a-half years to move this club forward and we thank him for all his efforts. There have been some special moments over those years and Lee has played a significant part in them.

“However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position and the Board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City.”

Johnson won 84 out of 217 games in charge of the club he played for over 170 times, and he will now he looking to pursue other opportunities.

Johnson’s assistant, Dean Holden, has been placed in caretaker charge for the foreseeable future, as they prepare to take on a struggling Hull City side on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

This is definitely the right decision for the club as they look to go forward.

Johnson has been backed heavily in recent seasons, especially this season, but their fall down to the table has been dreadful and it’s unfortunate.

It’s now time to look for another manager to help City realise their goals.