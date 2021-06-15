Bristol City confirm key agreement with 29-year-old

Andreas Weimann has signed a new deal at Bristol City until 2024, the club have confirmed.

Weimann arrived at Ashton Gate from Derby County in the summer of 2018, and has since racked up 101 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old made only seven appearances in the Championship last season, before rupturing his knee ligaments in October which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

This placed Weimann’s future in doubt, but the Austrian, who has scored 21 goals for the club, has now put pen to paper on a new deal.

City have confirmed that Weimann has signed a new three-year deal at Ashton Gate, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Nigel Pearson reacted to the news, saying: “He was unfortunate to sustain such a significant injury last season, but he has worked extremely hard on his rehab to get back to full fitness and he deserves this.

“He is an experienced professional, we know what he offers to the team and his aggressive, dynamic style of play is exactly what I want in players. I am looking forward to working with him again.”

Weimann was linked with a move to Stoke City, where former City manager Dean Holden is currently working at as assistant manager.

But the club have now tied him down to fresh terms, as they now look to switch attention to recruitment and strengthening the first-team squad.

The Verdict

It’s undoubtedly a boost to extend Weimann’s stay at Ashton Gate.

He scored nine goals and chipped in with seven assists in the Championship in 2019/20, and he was in superb form for the Robins before his season was cruelly ended by injury in October.

He is a very good player at this level, and even though he is 29, a three-year deal is a positive piece of news and his experience could be key going forward.

They now need to add some fresh faces to the squad.