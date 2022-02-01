Bristol City confirm fresh contract agreement with player

Bristol City have confirmed that young midfielder Ayman Benarous has agreed a new contract with the Robins, keeping him around until the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old, who is born and bred a Bristolian and came through the club’s academy system, received his senior breakthrough earlier this season after being capped twice for England’s under-17’s in 2020.

His debut came in October 2021’s 2-1 victory over Barnsley from the bench before starting matches against Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Millwall.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Bristol City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1. Cole Skuse Yes No

And having made eight appearances in total so far this season under Nigel Pearson, Benarous has been rewarded for his emergence with a fresh deal to keep him around at Ashton Gate for the foreseeable future.

Benarous, who has been dubbed the ‘Westbury Park wizard’ by fans, is also eligible to play for the Algerian national team through his father’s heritage despite already being capped at youth level for England.

The Verdict

City haven’t always shown faith in their own youth players so for someone like Benarous to come through and make an impact at such a young age is important.

It shows that the club are providing a pathway for young talent and with Alex Scott as well emerging this season, the future is incredibly bright at Ashton Gate.

Even though this is good news for the club and it’s fans though, Han-Noah Massengo is the one they want tied down to a new contract desperately.

That one may be harder to sort than Benarous but this is a positive development for sure in the Robins’ season.